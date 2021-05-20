CCTV images released after oil barrels stolen from hotel

Published: 11:54 AM May 20, 2021

Can you help police identify these people? - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV appeal has been launched after oil barrels were stolen from a hotel in Hatfield.

Between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday, November 30, 2020, two blue oil barrels - worth around £100 - were stolen from the Comet Hotel in St Albans Road West.

The barrels were put on the back of a vehicle which then fled the scene.

PC Lewis Stanley, investigating, said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident since it was reported and we have now been provided with some CCTV images that could help to progress our enquiries.

“We believe the two men pictured were in the area at the time of the offence and they could have vital information that might help our investigation.

“If you recognise them, or have other information that might help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lewis.stanley@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/96561/21.”

If you have any information visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.