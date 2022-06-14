News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Safer Neighbourhood Team hosting surgery in south Hatfield tomorrow

Published: 3:29 PM June 14, 2022
St Johns Church

The surgery will be hosted at St John's Church in High View. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are hosting a beat surgery in south Hatfield tomorrow.

Residents are encouraged to drop in to St John’s Church in High View between 11am and 12.30pm where PCSO Jo Woods will be addressing concerns and providing crime prevention advice.

“This will be a great opportunity to share your views on local policing. Is there something you want to tell us about? Or is there something you think we should be prioritising? Come along and let us know,” said PCSO Woods.

“If you can’t make tomorrow’s surgery, you can still share your feedback anonymously by using echo, the constabulary’s community voice platform.

“You can also receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area by signing up to owl.co.uk/herts.”

Hatfield News

