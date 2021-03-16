Jailed police officer fired over sex with girl
- Credit: Herts police
A jailed Hatfield police officer was dismissed from the Herts police in a misconduct trial this week.
Police Sergeant Michael Grigg, who was found guilty in December of two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, was found guilty of gross misconduct, dismissed without notice and added to the barred list on Monday, March 15.
Between August 17, 2008 and August 17, 2010, while employed by Herts police as a police officer and as a cadet leader, PS Grigg committed sexual acts on a female cadet aged under 16.
His victim had been in a police cadet programme while PS Grigg was a cadet leader.
On December 11 2020, following a full Crown Court trial, PS Grigg was convicted of two counts of penetrative sexual activity and on December 15 he was sentenced to six-and-a-half-years imprisonment.
You may also want to watch:
He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.
Herts police have been contacted for a comment.
Most Read
- 1 Splashlands and other leisure services reopening dates confirmed
- 2 Councillor shares sexual harassment story in show of support following Sarah Everard's death
- 3 Witness appeal after man reportedly exposes himself towards woman
- 4 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 5 Family pay tribute to 'devoted wife and mum' who died in Potters Bar collision with van
- 6 More than a dozen electric vehicle charging points to be installed
- 7 Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son who died on the railway
- 8 How safe do women feel on our streets?
- 9 Woman dies in collision with tipper van
- 10 'Exciting milestone' for town as new multi-storey car park to open next week