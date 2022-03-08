News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Community and police engage over Hatfield Garden Village homes

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:29 PM March 8, 2022
Hatfield Community Engagement Day

Officers visited Hatfield Garden Village on Saturday. - Credit: Herts police

More than 200 homes in Hatfield Garden Village were visited by officers on Saturday as part of a police community engagement day.

Residents were able to discuss concerns they had regarding anti-social behaviour and other issues they felt were having an impact on their quality of life.

Crime prevention advice was also given and around 100 residents signed up to the OWL messaging service, which police use to send out alerts about crime and local issues.

Hatfield Police Engagement Day

More than 200 homes were visited during the day. - Credit: Herts police

PC Andrew Dockerill, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, we are looking forward to making days like this a regular part of our neighbourhood policing activities again.

“If there are matters that you want us to know about now, please don’t wait for us to visit your area. Go to echo and tell us what matters most to you.

“If you would like to receive OWL messages relevant to your neighbourhood, go to owl.co.uk to register.”

