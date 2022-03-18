Hatfield police ask the public to identify stolen bikes

Police are asking members of the public to identify bikes stolen from Hatfield. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hatfield police officers have released images of stolen bicycles in order to find their rightful owners.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team had discovered multiple abandoned bikes in the woodlands of Lemsford Road.

Five bikes and two frames had been found and if recognised, it can be returned to whomever owns them.

The Neighbourhood Team had responded to concerns from the public regarding anti-social behaviour in the area.

Some of the bikes found are:

· A grey and yellow Voodoo bike

· A white and black Specialized Hybrid bike

· A black Scott USA bike

· A red Kross bike

· A blue Carrera bike

· A silver bike (frame only)

· A black and blue Veloce bike (frame only)

PC Giles, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I am hopeful that we can get these bikes back to their owners and put some smiles on faces.

"Please take a look at these images and get in touch if you think you recognise them by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 56 of 9 March.

“This is also a timely reminder for cyclists to consider getting their bikes registered at bikeregister.com. This national database means that your bike will be easier to find in the unfortunate case of it being stolen.

“I would also like to reassure residents that we are working hard to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour in the area. Those responsible have been identified and work is underway with our local partners to ensure the problem is resolved long-term.

"We fully understand the misery this sort of behaviour inflicts on the community and are determined to put an end to it. Please continue to report any concerns so we can build up a better picture of the problem and take further action.”

Information can be reported at the herts.police.uk/report. You can also talk to an operator in the Force Communications Room through the inline web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. The non-emergency number 101 can also be called. In case of an emergency, call 999.