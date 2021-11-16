Police crackdown on illegal cycling in Hatfield town centre

Police officers have been cracking down on illegal cycling in Hatfield as they look to enforce the no-cycle zone in the town centre.

On Monday, November 8, the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team were out in force to stop cyclists and inform them of the law.

More than 20 cyclists were stopped and spoken to, ensuring that they are aware of the rules and the consequences of not following them, with leaflets handed out to explain the no-cycle zone.

PC Ian Drury, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our operation involved high visibility patrols in the area, providing a reassuring presence that we are serious about tackling this issue.

“We know that cyclists riding through the area causes real concern to residents as it can be frightening, especially to our more vulnerable residents as they try to dodge the bikes.

“I would like to make a plea to any cyclists thinking about riding through the town centre, please think about the consequences of that decision.

“Not only could you run someone over but you could also be liable to prosecution by fixed-penalty notice. Think about those around you and don’t take that risk.

“If there is local issue that is bothering you, please don’t hesitate to let us know by using ‘echo’, our community voice platform. We regularly monitor this and your feedback helps us know what issues to prioritise.”

To use ‘echo’, go to the following links:

Welwyn Hatfield North – bit.ly/police-whnorth (Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger)

Welwyn Hatfield South – bit.ly/police-whsouth (Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath)

Welwyn Hatfield West – bit.ly/police-whwest (Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire)