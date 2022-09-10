Breaking
Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre stabbing
Published: 8:30 PM September 10, 2022
Updated: 8:44 PM September 10, 2022
A man has been arrested in Hatfield this afternoon after reportedly hiding from police in a block of nearby flats.
An eyewitness has told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that a man was injured with a knife and went to seek refuge in a shop by asking for Sellotape.
At least seven police cars attended the incident at around 5.20pm where a knife was retrieved and an arrest made.
Enquiries are ongoing.