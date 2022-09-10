Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre stabbing

Breaking

A man has been arrested in Hatfield town centre after a stabbing took place. - Credit: Supplied

A man has been arrested in Hatfield this afternoon after reportedly hiding from police in a block of nearby flats.

An eyewitness has told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that a man was injured with a knife and went to seek refuge in a shop by asking for Sellotape.

At least seven police cars attended the incident at around 5.20pm where a knife was retrieved and an arrest made.

Enquiries are ongoing.