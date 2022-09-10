News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 8:30 PM September 10, 2022
Updated: 8:44 PM September 10, 2022
Man arrested after Hatfield stabbing

A man has been arrested in Hatfield town centre after a stabbing took place. - Credit: Supplied

A man has been arrested in Hatfield this afternoon after reportedly hiding from police in a block of nearby flats. 

An eyewitness has told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that a man was injured with a knife and went to seek refuge in a shop by asking for Sellotape. 

At least seven police cars attended the incident at around 5.20pm where a knife was retrieved and an arrest made.

Enquiries are ongoing. 

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Potters Bar Town's FA Cup game at Aveley was abandoned.

FA Cup

Potters Bar Town's FA Cup game at Aveley abandoned after serious injury

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
A police fluorescent jacket, with a car behind.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Son's inherited Bentley vandalised in Welwyn Garden City

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Cloud-to-ground lightning is part of a Tornado and Storm Research Organisation weather warning over Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Weather

'Chance of one or two brief tornadoes' in Hertfordshire overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, said he will be a "strong, independent voice from the backbenches"

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps leaves post as secretary of state for transport

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon