Hatfield man with indecent images of children sentenced to prison

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 2:37 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 2:57 PM November 1, 2021
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield resident Bence Szabo, 27, was caught with indecent images of children that he downloaded from the dark web three years ago.

However, he was only sentenced last Thursday, October 28. A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Constabulary said this was because "there was a lot of further work to be carried out before sentencing".

Bence was sentenced to prison for six months and he was suspended for 18 months at St Albans Crown Court. A suspended prison sentence is a sentence carried out in the community. 

As part of Bence's suspension, he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, 40 rehabilitation days, register as a sex offender and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

Bence pleaded guilty to three charges of downloading indecent images of children and one of possessing prohibited images of children. 

He had no prior convictions.

St Albans Crown Court
Hatfield News

