Hatfield man jailed for sexually assaulting two women

A man from Hatfield has been sentenced after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

The first offence occurred during the winter of 2012, whilst the second took place in September 2019.

On both occasions Ravi Modi, 48, touched the women inappropriately without their consent.

When the second offence was reported to the police, an investigation led officers to the discovery of the first incident. It was not previously disclosed.

Following the investigation, Modi was summoned to court, where he denied the allegations against him.

In a trial on Wednesday, June 27, the man from Fern Dells, near Bishops Rise, Hatfield was found guilty of both counts of sexual assault.

Yesterday (Monday, July 25), he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at St Albans Crown Court.

DC Caroline Niwaz said: "I'd like to thank the two victims for the courage they have shown throughout.

"Being put through a trial is not easy, but justice has ultimately been done and I hope they can now begin to put this behind them.

“Modi cruelly took advantage of two young women who had travelled to the UK to study.

"His behaviour was completely unacceptable and I am pleased that he has now faced the consequences of his despicable actions."

