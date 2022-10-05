Marvin Bacon, aged 40, of Woods Avenue, Hatfield, has been sent to prison after appearing at St Albans Magistrates' Court twice in one seven-day period (File picture) - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

A man who was once jailed for "interfering with vehicles" has gone back to prison for the same offence.

Marvin Bacon, aged 40, received a suspended prison sentence on Wednesday, September 28 - but this has now been activated after he was seen trying car doors in Redhall Drive, Hatfield just days later on Saturday, October 1.

Bacon was previously sentenced to eight weeks in prison after he admitted to interfering with several vehicles in Bricket Wood, near St Albans, in November 2021.

Two months earlier, in September 2021, Bacon was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after interfering with vehicles in Stevenage.

In the most recent set of incidents, police officers arrested Bacon at his home in Woods Avenue, Hatfield, on Tuesday, September 27 as part of an investigation into thefts from vehicles in the town.

On Wednesday, September 28, he appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to eight offences.

These were five counts of vehicle interference in Crawford Road, Hatfield, which he carried out on Sunday, September 4, thefts from two vehicles - one in Aldykes on Saturday, September 3 and one in Richmond Close on Wednesday, September 21 - and one count of fraud after using a bank card which he found in one of the vehicles in Aldykes.

Magistrates ordered Bacon to pay £242 in costs, compensation and a victim surcharge, and handed him an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

After Bacon's latest arrest in Hatfield, he was brought back before magistrates in St Albans on Monday, October 3.

His original eight-week prison sentence was activated.

Bacon, of Woods Avenue, Hatfield, was also sentenced to four weeks in prison, which will run concurrently alongside the initial sentence.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, compensation and a victim surcharge.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said he hoped the sentence acts as a "deterrent".

DI Bridges said: "When you are given a suspended sentence by the courts and you re-offend, there are no second chances as Bacon has found out.

"We are serious about tackling vehicle crime and we will continue relentlessly pursuing those who offend.

"Remember, if you see somebody acting suspiciously around vehicles, always call 999 straight away."