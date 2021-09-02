CCTV appeal and two arrested after man reportedly hit with bottle and left seriously injured
- Credit: Herts police
Two men have been arrested following an incident of affray in Hatfield last month in which a man was left with serious injuries after being reportedly struck with a bottle.
The incident happened outside Frank’s Pool and Snooker Club in the town centre at around midnight on Friday, August 6, going into Saturday August 7.
During the incident, a man in his thirties is said to have been hit on the head with a bottle, sustaining serious injuries.
Herts police have now released a CCTV image of a man who might be able to help their enquiries following the affray.
A 20 year old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of affray, common assault and a further public order offence.
You may also want to watch:
A 21 year old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.
Both have been bailed, with conditions, until Friday, September 3.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged following suspected heroin overdoses
- 2 Road closures near Hatfield Station and 'resident only' permits on Sunday as Slam Dunk Festival returns to town
- 3 Isabel Hospice issues urgent appeal for donations
- 4 Wheat Quarter developers defend proposals in open letter
- 5 CCTV appeal and two arrested after man reportedly hit with bottle and left seriously injured
- 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 7 Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park
- 8 One Show surprises Potters Bar community hero with award
- 9 Slam Dunk 2021 stage line-ups for returning Hatfield Park music festival
- 10 No Time To Die: 007 facts about James Bond and the secret agent movies' filming links to Hertfordshire
Det Con Chris Ansell, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information that will help our enquiries. If you recognise him, or have information that might help, please get in touch by calling 101 or email me at christopher.ansell@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/60508/21.”