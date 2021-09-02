CCTV appeal and two arrested after man reportedly hit with bottle and left seriously injured

Published: 11:55 AM September 2, 2021

Herts police believe this man could help them with their enquiries following an affray in Hatfield - Credit: Herts police

Two men have been arrested following an incident of affray in Hatfield last month in which a man was left with serious injuries after being reportedly struck with a bottle.

The incident happened outside Frank’s Pool and Snooker Club in the town centre at around midnight on Friday, August 6, going into Saturday August 7.

During the incident, a man in his thirties is said to have been hit on the head with a bottle, sustaining serious injuries.

Herts police have now released a CCTV image of a man who might be able to help their enquiries following the affray.

A 20 year old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of affray, common assault and a further public order offence.

You may also want to watch:

A 21 year old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

Both have been bailed, with conditions, until Friday, September 3.

Det Con Chris Ansell, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information that will help our enquiries. If you recognise him, or have information that might help, please get in touch by calling 101 or email me at christopher.ansell@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/60508/21.”