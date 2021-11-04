News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Restaurant worker assaulted at The Galleria after group refuse to pay for meal

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:15 PM November 4, 2021
Hatfield Galleria assault

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the assault. - Credit: Herts police

A restaurant worker was assaulted at The Galleria in Hatfield on Saturday after a group refused to pay for a meal. 

At around 10.20pm on Saturday, October 30, a group left a restaurant on Harpsfield Broadway without paying for their meal. 

A member of staff followed them to request payment, but they were assaulted by a member of the group in The Galleria car park, suffering a cut to his nose. 

PC James Holt-Whittall, investigating, said: “We are making enquiries into this incident and would like to trace the man in the image as he was in the area at the time and could assist us with our investigation.  

“If you know him, please get in touch. I can be contacted directly via email at James.Holt-Whittall@hert.police.uk” 

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/84649/21 or 41/84655/21. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

