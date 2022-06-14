Four injured and five arrested after Hatfield brawl

Four people have been injured and five arrested following a fight in Hatfield.

The incident took place at around 1.40pm yesterday (Monday, June 13).

A "large group of people" had begun to fight in Queensway.

As a result, four individuals were injured with two taken to hospital.

Two men, one 22 and the over 44, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and possession of Class A drugs.

They remain in police custody at this time.

An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of affray and theft, and a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

They have been released on bail, whilst police continue their enquiries.

Detective constable Claire Hagger said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"As part of this, we’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please come forward.

“I appreciate this may have caused concern among the community, but I would like to reassure people that the incident is thought to have involved parties who are known to each other and is being thoroughly investigated.”

Information can be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 390 of June 13.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.