Drug dealer jailed for two years for intent to supply Class A drugs

Published: 2:16 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM March 22, 2021

Harvey Coleman has been jailed for more than two years on drug offences - Credit: Herts police

A drug dealer from Hatfield has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison after being found in possession of Class A and B drugs.

Harvey Coleman, 26, of Robins Way, Hatfield, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, March 12.

He plead guilty to the following offences:

· Possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) with intent to supply

· Possession of a Class A drug (ecstasy) with intent to supply

· Possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) with intent to supply

· Driving without insurance

At around 3.30pm on Tuesday, January 5, Coleman was stopped by police as he drove along the A1M near Welwyn as his vehicle had been flagged as having no insurance.

As police spoke to Coleman, a strong smell of cannabis was coming from the vehicle and so it was subsequently searched.

Cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine were found in the vehicle along with a set of electronic scales.

Coleman was arrested and taken to Hatfield custody and was charged the following day.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: “I hope this result gives reassurance to the local community that drug dealing will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield. We fully understand the misery that drugs inflict and we will continue to do all we can, including working with our local partners, to disrupt the local drugs trade.

“It’s important to recognise that you, the public, can play a vital role in helping us to tackle the issue. If you have any information about drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield please do not hesitate to report it. Even a small bit of information could be the missing part of the jigsaw that means we can make an arrest or carry out a warrant.”

If you are worried or have information about drugs in your local area, please call the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.