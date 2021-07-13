Driver jailed after speeding at 110mph and lying to police about identity

Published: 12:42 PM July 13, 2021

A Hatfield motorist has been jailed for four months after he was caught speeding at 110mph and lied to the police about his identity.

Obinnaya Nelson, of Bishops Rise, was stopped on the M11 near Theydon Bois, Essex, on April 16 last year, after he was spotted speeding. He then gave false details to officers at the scene.

A penalty notice was sent to the person he named, who replied saying he had not been in the country at the time of the offence and had left his car keys with Nelson.

When asked again to complete the penalty notice form, the 50-year-old once again gave false details and then denied being the driver when he was visited by officers in August.

Nelson admitted perverting the course of justice, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving with no insurance at Chelmsford Crown Court last month.

He was jailed for four months last Tuesday and banned from driving for eight months.

PC Gill Brettell said: “Nelson showed a complete disregard for the law by driving at excess speed while uninsured and unlicensed, putting other drivers at risk.

“He then consistently lied to police by giving them false details and putting the blame on two innocent people.

“His flagrant law-breaking has now had serious consequences and he now has the time to consider the consequences of his actions from inside a prison cell.”