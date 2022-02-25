A 22-year-old driver has been jailed after a string of offences in Hatfield.

Mohammed Ibriham Hussain, of Dragon Road, Hatfield, left a woman with life-changing injuries after a collision on Cavendish Way in May last year.

Hussain sped through a roundabout at around 1pm on Saturday, May 22 and failed to stop for a woman in her 50s who was crossing the road.

He drove into her, leaving the pedestrian with multiple serious fractures and a collapsed lung.

Hussain first appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, December 10.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Hussain also pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision and failing to nominate a driver of a vehicle.

He appeared again at St Albans Crown Court today (Friday, February 25), where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Hussain will also be disqualified from driving for three years and nine months, and must pass an extended re-test after that period.

Detective Constable Felicity Moody, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, was involved in the investigation after the incident.

She said: "The victim is still suffering as a result of this collision, and our thoughts remain with her and her family.

"She suffered life-changing injuries as a result of this dangerous driving.

"This incident should go some way to remind drivers to be especially careful around vulnerable road users such as pedestrians."

After the incident on May 22, police officers launched an extensive investigation to find out who hit the victim.

Officers worked out that a black Toyota Prius was being driven at the time.

They also managed to establish Hussain as the driver.

The Toyota Prius was seized, and the suspect presented at a police station several days later where he gave a no-comment interview.

DC Moody said: "I’d like to take this opportunity to thank PC Chris Giles, from the Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team, whose excellent work at the scene helped to quickly identify the vehicle that had been involved."