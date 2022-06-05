Three individuals reported feeling unwell after drinking in pubs in the town. - Credit: PA

Three reported drink spikings have taken place in Hatfield.

The incidents occurred yesterday (Saturday, June 4), when three individuals reported feeling unwell after drinking in pubs in the town.

Hertfordshire Police are now investigating the incidents.

Hertfordshire Police's detective chief inspector, Sophia Adams, said: "Although confirmed drink spiking cases are still rare, we want everyone to stay safe and every report of spiking is fully investigated.

“We work with health services to identify any noxious substances used and victims of sexual offences receive support from specialist officers who deal with these crimes.

“Anyone who believes they may have been spiked should contact police or health services as soon as possible.

"If anybody is concerned about their drink being tampered with, they should also immediately inform bar staff who will assist.”

Information can be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be reported by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.