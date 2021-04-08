CCTV appeal launched over racist graffiti and criminal damage at building site

Published: 2:18 PM April 8, 2021

Police are hoping this distinctive hoodie can help their investigation into criminal damage and racist graffiti in Hatfield. - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV appeal has been launched after two men left racist graffiti and caused criminal damage at a building site in Hatfield.

At around 6pm on Friday, March 12, the pair got onto the site in Minster Close where they damaged building equipment, windows and CCTV cameras.

A racist slur was also spray-painted on to a container before the men left the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Lee Rowson said: “We have a CCTV footage of a person who was in the area and might be able to help our enquiries.

“We believe them to be under the age of 18 so to protect their identity, we’re sharing a cropped image of their clothing in the hope that someone might recognise it.

“It’s a very distinctive hoody, so if you think you know who it belongs to please get in touch.

“I would like to reassure you that we take a very strong stance against racism in Welwyn, Hatfield and across Hertfordshire. Such behaviour will not be tolerated and we have dedicated hate crime officers who are there to support victims of crimes that are motivated by racism.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information about the incident. Please get in touch by calling 101 or email me at lee.rowson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/18562/21.”

To report any information visit herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.