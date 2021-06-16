Re-appeal launched after driver arrested and pedestrian hospitalised following crash

Published: 1:14 PM June 16, 2021

A re-appeal for information has been launched following a collision in Hatfield that saw a driver arrested and a pedestrian left with serious injuries.

The incident happened at the pelican crossing in Cavendish Way near the Galleria shortly before 1pm on Saturday, May 22.

A pedestrian and a black Toyota Prius were involved, with the pedestrian, a woman, sustaining serious injuries which have left her in hospital.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Paul Saunders, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage of it, who has not already contacted the police, to come forward.

“If you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and you have a dash cam fitted, please check it and let us know if you spot anything that might help our enquiries.

“You can get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at paul.saunders@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 41/38257/21.”

If you have any information, visit herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.