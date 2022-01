Police are still at the scene. - Credit: Google Maps

Hatfield's Bishops Rise Co-op food store was broken into early this morning.

Police were called at around 4.30am on Friday, January 21 to report a break-in at the shop. The store temporarily closed this morning, and officers remain at the scene to conduct enquiries and determine whether anything has been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police, quoting ISR 50 of 21 January.