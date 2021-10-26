Published: 5:21 PM October 26, 2021

Around £70,000 worth of property was stolen, including an Audi RS4, jewellery and clothing. - Credit: Google Maps

An Audi RS4 was part of a haul of goods worth £70,000 stolen during a house burglary.

The items were taken from a house on Warrengate Road in Hatfield last week.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information to return the stolen items to their owners. The house was broken into last Tuesday, October 19, between 2pm and 7.45pm.

A black Audi RS4 was stolen from the driveway and later recovered in Enfield. A large amount of jewellery was stolen, including a Bremont watch, a Traser watch, a Breitling watch, an engagement ring, a wedding ring, an opal necklace and a pair of diamond earrings.

The suspects also stole several other items, including a blue North Face hold-all bag and a black Wandrd backpack, a dark green Schoffel jacket, a grey Canada Goose jacket, a dark green North Face jacket, and a brown Barbour jacket.

Det Con Kate Langley, who is investigating, said: “Whilst the stolen items are clearly of high monetary value, the sentimental value to the victim is even higher. We would like nothing more than to reunite them with their belongings. Perhaps you have seen the items listed for sale locally? If you think you have any information, please get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact DC Langley directly via email at kate.langley@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online, speak to an operator or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/81556/21.