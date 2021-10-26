News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Audi and jewellery worth £70K stolen in Hatfield burglary

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 5:21 PM October 26, 2021   
Road sign that reads Warrengate Road, in Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Around £70,000 worth of property was stolen, including an Audi RS4, jewellery and clothing. - Credit: Google Maps

An Audi RS4 was part of a haul of goods worth £70,000 stolen during a house burglary.

The items were taken from a house on Warrengate Road in Hatfield last week.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information to return the stolen items to their owners. The house was broken into last Tuesday, October 19, between 2pm and 7.45pm.

A black Audi RS4 was stolen from the driveway and later recovered in Enfield. A large amount of jewellery was stolen, including a Bremont watch, a Traser watch, a Breitling watch, an engagement ring, a wedding ring, an opal necklace and a pair of diamond earrings.

The suspects also stole several other items, including a blue North Face hold-all bag and a black Wandrd backpack, a dark green Schoffel jacket, a grey Canada Goose jacket, a dark green North Face jacket, and a brown Barbour jacket.

You may also want to watch:

Det Con Kate Langley, who is investigating, said: “Whilst the stolen items are clearly of high monetary value, the sentimental value to the victim is even higher. We would like nothing more than to reunite them with their belongings. Perhaps you have seen the items listed for sale locally? If you think you have any information, please get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact DC Langley directly via email at kate.langley@herts.police.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of planned 2022 opening
  2. 2 Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?
  3. 3 Tenant's despair over bill for council tax on mouldy flat
  1. 4 Christmas event plans revealed for Welwyn Hatfield
  2. 5 Businesses to decide on future of Welwyn Garden City BID as renewal campaign gets underway
  3. 6 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  4. 7 Councillor Steven Markiewicz dies from illness after 17 years of service
  5. 8 Drink spiking: University of Hertfordshire students join Girls Night In protest
  6. 9 When do the clocks go back in 2021 and British Summer Time ends?
  7. 10 Ex-England star returns to former school for launch of environmental football campaign

You can report information online, speak to an operator or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/81556/21.

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tewin plot 65 Warrengate Farm

Rural land near Welwyn to go on sale next month

Dan Mountney

person
One double bed and two single beds in Travelodge hotel Hatfield

People

Family of four ‘distraught’ after living in single hotel room for nearly...

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Rise development

£45m housing development to be showcased at buyers event

Dan Mountney

person
Lucian Agape, 36, from Hatfield, has been jailed after a string of indecent exposures across Stevenage and North Herts

Herts Live

Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon