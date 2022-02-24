News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Window prised open and bank card stolen from Hatfield property

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:41 PM February 24, 2022
A CCTV screen capture as part of a Hertfordshire Constabulary appeal

Hertfordshire Constabulary want to speak with this man - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A burglar managed to prise open a window in Hatfield and steal a bank card from a bag inside.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are investigating a break-in on Parkhouse Court, Hatfield which took place at around 9.50am on Monday, February 14.

Officers said that a window was prised open before the burglar or burglars stole the card.

PC Joshua Fice, investigating, would like to speak to a person who was captured on CCTV in the area at the time.

They said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or recognises the person in the image.

"He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information to assist the investigation."

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that anybody who can help PC Fice should contact him with the crime reference number 41/12491/22.

They can do this by email at joshua.fice@herts.police.uk, online at https://www.herts.police.uk/ or by phone on 101.

Hatfield News

