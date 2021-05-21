News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
£45,000 cannabis factory discovered by police

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:27 AM May 21, 2021   
Hatfield Bramble Road cannabis factory

The factory was discovered in Bramble Road on Thursday. - Credit: Herts police

A cannabis factory worth an estimated £45,000 has been dismantled by police after it was discovered in a house in Hatfield on Thursday. 

Around 100 cannabis plants were found in a house in Bramble Road, and all the electricity had been bypassed. 

With an estimated street value of £45,000, the plants have now been seized and an investigation is underway.

Hatfield Bramble Road cannabis factory

The factory had an estimated street value of £45,000. - Credit: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing of any kind in Welwyn Hatfield. 

“Cannabis factories are often linked to the exploitation of society’s most vulnerable and they can pose a fire risk to neighbouring properties.  

“I am very pleased with this result and I hope the local community also share my relief in these drugs being off our streets. 

“Thorough enquiries are now being carried out and I urge anyone with information to get in touch. Have you seen suspicious activity in the Bramble Road area? If you can help, please don’t hesitate to contact us.” 

If you have any information visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

