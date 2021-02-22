News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
CCTV images released after bike theft in Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:14 PM February 22, 2021   
Police have released the CCTV images of three people they would like to identify following the theft of a pedal cycle in Hatfield.

CCTV images of three people have been released by police after the theft of a bike in Hatfield.

At around 4.15pm on Thursday, February 11, a pedal cycle was stolen from a bike shed on College Lane.

The people in the images were in the area at the time and could be able to assist with police enquiries.

PC Callum Walford, who is investigating, said: “If you recognise the people in the images I would like to hear from you.

“I appreciate they have their faces largely covered by hoods and masks, but their clothing is distinctive and if anyone has information that might be helpful to the investigation please get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at callum.walford@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via  online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/10342/21.

