Hatfield bike-marking event proves big success

The event in Bishops Rise was run as part of the Two Wheels bike safety campaign. - Credit: Herts police

A successful bike-marking event was held by the Safer Neighbourhood Team in South Hatfield on Sunday.

PCSO’s Joanne Woods and Samantha Griffin hosted the free event outside St John’s Church in Bishops Rise as part of the Two Wheels bike safety campaign.

Led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the scheme encourages riders to ensure their bikes are roadworthy before heading out, as well as marking bikes to help stop theft.

“Bike-marking only takes a few seconds and it’s really useful in preventing theft,” said PCSO Woods.

Bike safety checks were also carried out the event. - Credit: Herts police

“If a would-be thief finds a bike that is security-marked, they are less likely to take it because the bike is harder to sell on. It also means that your bike will be easier to track down.

“There’s a number of measures we encourage cyclists to take to make sure their bikes are safe. Firstly, make sure your tyres are pumped up and not worn. Check that your lights and reflectors are working properly and that safety equipment such as helmets fit correctly.”

Cyclists are being encouraged to register their bikes at bikeregister.com.