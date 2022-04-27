News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Hatfield bike-marking event proves big success

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:15 PM April 27, 2022
Hatfield Bike Marking Event

The event in Bishops Rise was run as part of the Two Wheels bike safety campaign. - Credit: Herts police

A successful bike-marking event was held by the Safer Neighbourhood Team in South Hatfield on Sunday.

PCSO’s Joanne Woods and Samantha Griffin hosted the free event outside St John’s Church in Bishops Rise as part of the Two Wheels bike safety campaign.

Led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the scheme encourages riders to ensure their bikes are roadworthy before heading out, as well as marking bikes to help stop theft.

“Bike-marking only takes a few seconds and it’s really useful in preventing theft,” said PCSO Woods.

Hatfield bike marking event

Bike safety checks were also carried out the event. - Credit: Herts police

“If a would-be thief finds a bike that is security-marked, they are less likely to take it because the bike is harder to sell on. It also means that your bike will be easier to track down.

“There’s a number of measures we encourage cyclists to take to make sure their bikes are safe. Firstly, make sure your tyres are pumped up and not worn. Check that your lights and reflectors are working properly and that safety equipment such as helmets fit correctly.”

Cyclists are being encouraged to register their bikes at bikeregister.com.

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The clean-up operation on the M25 clockwise yesterday (Tuesday, April 25) after a lorry shed its load of cooking oil

Herts Live News | Updated

M25 reopens after crash and cooking oil spillage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Nobody was injured in the multi-vehicle crash and traffic is moving again, National Highways said

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: M25 multi-vehicle crash leaves vehicles 'substantially damaged'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Most of Hatfield's affordable addresses are within easy reach of the town centre. 

Revealed: The cheapest places to buy property in Hatfield

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon