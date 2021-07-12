News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Two injured and one arrested in pub scuffle after England game

Matt Powell

Published: 5:09 PM July 12, 2021   
An assault took place in Hatfield Trades and Labour Club after the England vs Italy game. - Credit: Google Maps

A fight in a Hatfield pub after the Euro 2020 final left two people injured and in need of hospital treatment.

Herts police are investigating an assault that occurred at the Trades and Labour Club, in The Common, at around 11.30pm on Sunday, July 11.

It was reported that a fight broke out between a group of men, during which two people sustained injuries, inflicted by an unknown object. They received hospital treatment, but have since been discharged.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Claire Hill-McGrath, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “An arrest has been made as part of the investigation and our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please come forward.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/52855/21.

Euro 2020
Hatfield News

