Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Man faces sentencing after trying to rip face mask off woman in Asda

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:20 PM March 3, 2021    Updated: 4:32 PM March 3, 2021
St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Gabriel Fadare, of College Close, London, was found guilty of harassment on March 1 at St Albans Magistrates Court  - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A man has been found guilty after harassing a woman at Asda in Hatfield.

Gabriel Fadare, of College Close, London, pleaded not guilty to the offence on January 25, two days after the crime was committed in the town. 

He was found guilty of harassment in St Albans Magistrates Court on March 1.

The 33-year-old approached her numerous times in Asda, trying to get her to take off her medical face mask and then trying to forcibly remove it himself. 

Fadare has been remanded in custody for sentencing on March 22 at St Albans Magistrates Court. 

Under section 2(1) and (2) of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, this could mean Fadare might face anything from 12 weeks in custody to a community order, according to the Sentencing Council. 

He also has lots of aliases, which are Gabriel Oludare Fadare, Fadare Oludare, Taofiki Fadara Zakari, Taofiki Fadare Zakari, Taofigkig Zakarig, Teofiki Zakeri. 

St Albans Magistrates Court
Hatfield News

