'Ello, 'ello, 'ello: Come and meet your local bobbies

A police initiative to better engage with the local community is coming to our district.

From 1pm to 5pm this Saturday (October 1) free bike marking will be offered in Hatfield’s Parkhouse Court.

PC Darren Turner said: “We are encouraging residents to come along on Saturday and get their bikes security-marked."

“We will also be issuing crime prevention advice and helping with any concerns you want to raise.

“If you can’t make Saturday’s event, you can still make sure your bike is protected by registering it at www.bikeregister.com.

“This is national database and it means that if your bike is lost or stolen, there is a better chance of you being reunited with it.”

On Tuesday, October 4, a police surgery will be held at Welham Green Memorial Hall in Station Road, from 6pm to 8pm.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team – who cover Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath – will be on hand to answer concerns from residents.

“This will be a great opportunity for you to let us know your views on local policing,” said PCSO Sam Griffin, who is hosting the surgery.

“Is there an issue you’d like to see us prioritising? We’re here to help so please come along and tell us.

“We’ll also be giving out crime prevention advice and tips to protect yourself from becoming a victim of crime. We hope to see lots of you there.”

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts.

You can use the community voice platform ‘echo’ to let the police know what you think they should be prioritising in your area by clicking the links below:

Welwyn Hatfield North

Welwyn Hatfield South

Welwyn Hatfield West