Young girl ‘shaken’ after phone placed under toilet cubicle
- Credit: Archant
A young girl was left ‘shaken’ after a mobile phone was placed under a toilet cubicle she was using in Welwyn Garden City – and officers are now keen to trace a woman who intervened.
At around 4.30pm on Friday, July 9, an eight-year-old girl was using the toilet when a phone was reportedly placed under the cubicle at Gosling Sports Park.
Two boys and a girl, aged approximately 12 to 14 years old, were seen in the toilet block at the time, but they ran off when a woman was heard shouting.
Police are now trying to trace the woman, with detective constable Daniel Judge, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, saying: “Understandably, this young girl has been left shaken by what happened and we’re keen to trace those involved.
“We’ve been conducting several enquiries to try and trace the possible witness, but these have so far proved unsuccessful.
“We’re now publicly appealing for the woman to come forward. She is described as being short, with blonde hair. If this was you, please get in contact with us.
“We’d also like to hear from anyone else who may have information about the incident or those involved.”
Anyone with information is asked to email daniel.judge@herts.pnn.police.uk.
You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/52652/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.