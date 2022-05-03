Man reportedly 'flashed' 12-year-old girl on Hatfield street
- Credit: Google Earth
A man in his 30s is thought to have 'flashed' a 12-year-old girl in Hatfield.
The man reportedly pulled up next to the child at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 6, at the junction between Woods Avenue and Briars Lane.
Hertfordshire Police said the man was driving a grey vehicle, and is described as being white, aged between 30 and 40, and was wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans.
PC Sam Grint, of Hertfordshire Police, is investigating a case of indecent exposure.
He said: "Understandably, the girl was very shocked by what happened but was able to provide a brief description of the man."
He added: "I appreciate incidents of this nature cause great concern among the local community and we’re doing all we can to trace the person involved.
"At this time, we are not aware of any similar incidents occurring in the area recently."
Most Read
- 1 Man reportedly 'flashed' 12-year-old girl on Hatfield street
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 Village wedding venue hosting open day for future brides and grooms
- 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 5 Welwyn Hatfield council candidate voluntarily stepped down ahead of election
- 6 Balaclava-clad men 'stole cash and power tools' in North Mymms
- 7 Welwyn add county title to promotion as great season ends on a high
- 8 9 of the best Hertfordshire restaurants for steak and chips
- 9 May Bank Holiday rubbish and recycling bin collection date changes in Welwyn Hatfield
- 10 Bowling club holding open day in Hatfield
After allegedly indecently exposing himself, the man drove off in the direction of Cedar Road.
Police officers are appealing for information, and dash-cam footage of a "smallish grey vehicle" in the area on April 6.
Anybody with information can submit a report online (herts.police.uk), speak to a member of the control room online (herts.police.uk/contact), or phone 101, quoting 41/27565/22.
Anonymous reports can be handed to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online (crimestoppers-uk.org).