A man reportedly indecently exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl at the Woods Avenue-Briars Lane junction in Hatfield, say Hertfordshire Police - Credit: Google Earth

A man in his 30s is thought to have 'flashed' a 12-year-old girl in Hatfield.

The man reportedly pulled up next to the child at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 6, at the junction between Woods Avenue and Briars Lane.

Hertfordshire Police said the man was driving a grey vehicle, and is described as being white, aged between 30 and 40, and was wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans.

PC Sam Grint, of Hertfordshire Police, is investigating a case of indecent exposure.

He said: "Understandably, the girl was very shocked by what happened but was able to provide a brief description of the man."

He added: "I appreciate incidents of this nature cause great concern among the local community and we’re doing all we can to trace the person involved.

"At this time, we are not aware of any similar incidents occurring in the area recently."

After allegedly indecently exposing himself, the man drove off in the direction of Cedar Road.

Police officers are appealing for information, and dash-cam footage of a "smallish grey vehicle" in the area on April 6.

Anybody with information can submit a report online (herts.police.uk), speak to a member of the control room online (herts.police.uk/contact), or phone 101, quoting 41/27565/22.

Anonymous reports can be handed to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online (crimestoppers-uk.org).