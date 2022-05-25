'Garden thieves' caught on camera in Welwyn

A lawnmower, ladder, tools and other gardening equipment was taken. - Credit: Supplied

Two men have been caught on camera appearing to steal gardening equipment and a ladder from a property in Welwyn.

The incident took place on The Crescent on Monday morning (May 23), in which the intruders reportedly took items from the back garden of the property

During the occurrence, which took place at 10.00am, it was reported that a lawnmower, a ladder, tools and other gardening equipment were taken.

Police are continuing their investigation.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "I can confirm this has been reported to us.

"It (the incident) occurred at around 10am on 23 May.

"Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information about the incident can report it online, or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/41106/22.

Information can also be given anonymously by contacting the charity Crimestoppers online, or by calling 0800 555 111.