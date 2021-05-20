Thief jailed after stealing laptop from primary school

Published: 1:37 PM May 20, 2021

A thief from Hatfield has been jailed after swiping a laptop from a primary school in the town.

Francis Keeley, of Goldsmith Way, pleaded guilty to stealing the laptop from Oak View Primary & Nursery School, having trespassed at the site in Woods Avenue on May 11.

Appearing at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Monday, the 47-year-old was handed an 18-week prison sentence by district judge Margaret Dodd, who cited Keeley's previous convictions as a reason for the custodial sentence.

Keeley must pay £397.42 compensation to the school for the stolen laptop. He must also pay a surcharge of £128 and £85 in court costs to the Crown Prosecution Service - the total of £610.42 must be paid by August 17, 2021.

