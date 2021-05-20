News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Thief jailed after stealing laptop from primary school

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:37 PM May 20, 2021   
Connor Buttress appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court.

Francis Keeley pled guilty at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Monday. - Credit: Archant

A thief from Hatfield has been jailed after swiping a laptop from a primary school in the town. 

Francis Keeley, of Goldsmith Way, pleaded guilty to stealing the laptop from Oak View Primary & Nursery School, having trespassed at the site in Woods Avenue on May 11. 

Appearing at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Monday,  the 47-year-old was handed an 18-week prison sentence by district judge Margaret Dodd, who cited Keeley's previous convictions as a reason for the custodial sentence.

Keeley must pay £397.42 compensation to the school for the stolen laptop. He must also pay a surcharge of £128 and £85 in court costs to the Crown Prosecution Service - the total of £610.42 must be paid by August 17, 2021. 

If you witness a crime taking place, or if it's an emergency, call 999 - or use the non-emergency number 101 if you have information about suspicious or criminal activity. 



You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City

Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Dame Alice Owens racism protest

School responds as students protest racist incidents

Dan Mountney

person
Hatfield Asda gas leak

Supermarket evacuated following ‘strong smell of gas’

Dan Mountney

person
Two Willows

May 17: Pub ready for reopening after £440k refurbishment

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon