The incident happened at the park on Wellfield Road in Hatfield on Saturday, February 5. - Credit: Google Maps

A flasher “exposed himself before touching himself inappropriately” in front of a female dog walker in a Hatfield park, police have revealed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the exposure at around 9.30am on Saturday, February 5 at Wellfield Road in the Hertfordshire town.

The victim was walking her dog in the park when she heard a man shouting.

The man then approached her and began trying to engage in conversation. He then reportedly exposed himself, before touching himself inappropriately.

“At no point did he attempt to touch the victim,” confirmed Hertfordshire Police.

The suspect was described as being a white male, around 5ft 7ins tall and with light hair. He was said to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured coat and a hat.

PC Jack Marzec, who is investigating, said: “This has understandably left the victim feeling very distressed, and we are conducting extensive enquiries in order to identify the suspect.

“If you were in the area around the time specified and believe you may have witnessed the incident, or if you recall seeing a man matching the description, please get in contact as soon as possible.

“Any information, even something that may seem minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

If you have any information, you can contact PC Marzec directly via email at: jack.marzec@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/10025/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org