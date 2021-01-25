Police warn FIFA Tournament 'not a reason to break the current COVID rules' and issue fines
- Credit: Matt Powell
COVID fines have been handed out to the occupants of an address where more than 20 people were in attendance earlier this month.
On January 12 Herts police were called in the early hours of this morning to reports of a large gathering at a student house in The Runway, Hatfield.
The occupants of the address have now been issued with five £200 COVID fines.
On a post on Facebook, Welwyn Hatfield Police said: "In case it wasn't obvious, a FIFA Tournament is not a reason to break the current COVID rules."
Speaking at the time a spokesperson from the University of Hertfordshire said: “We are aware of a large gathering at a student house on The Runway, Hatfield this morning (January 12). We do not condone this behaviour and are working with the police to identify any students involved.
"The majority of our students are following national safety guidelines and we will take appropriate action against any student found to have blatantly breached COVID-19 rules.
“The safety of our community is our absolute priority, and we expect all our students to follow national guidance to continue to keep our community safe."
