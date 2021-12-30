News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Hatfield landlord hit with banning order following safety failings

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 9:19 AM December 30, 2021
Faraz Bucha court fine

The garden at 18 The Runway, which was neglected by Mr Bucha and Captain Solutions. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

A Hatfield-based landlord has been hitting with a banning order after being fined for a number of safety failings at a property.

Faraz Bucha and his company Captain Solutions have been banned from managing, letting or having anything to do with rental properties in England for the next two years.

The ban is the first of its kind to be imposed by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council following a successful application from the Private Sector Housing team.

No mitigation against the banning order was offered, and the defendant did not attend the tribunal hearing.

This comes after Bucha was hit with a council-record £90,000 fine after being found guilty of 27 charges at St Albans Magistrates’ Court in April – including eight fire safety offences at 18 The Runway, including inadequate fire alarms, lighting, fire doors and blocking key escape routes.

Faraz Bucha court fine

The bathroom was one of a number of areas in the property neglected by Mr Bucha and his management company. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The property was also found to be in poor condition and the necessary improvements had not been carried out as instructed by council officers.

The court had raised serious concerns that fire regulations were ‘wilfully and negligently’ ignored by Bucha and Captain Solutions over a considerable period, despite being informed of their responsibility.

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 Campus West panto Jack and the Beanstalk cancelled due to Covid
  3. 3 Tesco Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  1. 4 Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  2. 5 What a £1m home looks like in Herts compared to the rest of the world
  3. 6 Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident
  4. 7 When are the bank holidays in 2022?
  5. 8 Driver dies following Christmas Eve crash on A1(M) in South Mimms
  6. 9 Want to throw a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? Here's how to get a permit
  7. 10 Lidl Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours

The defendant also failed to attend court and the case was heard in his absence.

Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for housing, said: “This is a positive outcome, and it sends a clear message.

Faraz Bucha court fine

Mr Bucha and Captain Solutions were fined for inadequate lighting. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

“We have a good relationship with many landlords in the borough, and as such enforcement is usually a last resort – we would much rather take an educational approach. However, Mr Bucha and his company can no longer continue this negligence and risk lives.

“I would strongly urge to any prospective tenants or landlords to get registered with our accredited scheme, PAL, which offers advice and protection for both parties.”

For more information about the PAL, the Partnership Accreditation for Landlords scheme, please go to www.pal-online.org.uk/.

Private tenants can find advice at www.welhat.gov.uk/private-renting.

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Next sale in-store starts on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 6am.

Christmas

Next 'Boxing Day' sale opening times

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Alex Murphy

TV star’s random acts of kindness spread Christmas cheer

Dan Mountney

person
Iceland in Welwyn Garden City

Christmas

Iceland Christmas and New Year's opening hours

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon