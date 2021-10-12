Welwyn Garden City murder-suicide: Grief-stricken family release statement

Published: 10:25 AM October 12, 2021

The distraught family members of two people killed in a Welwyn Garden City murder-suicide tragedy have spoken of their pain.

A man is believed to have murdered his partner before jumping off the Howard Centre roof at 12.30pm on September 17.

Police confirmed at the time that they were investigating the incident as a suspected murder and suicide.

Officers were first alerted to the horrific series of events following reports that a man had been found dead by the car park.

Later that afternoon, at around 5.30pm, police found a deceased woman inside a property in Sweet Briar.

It was subsequently confirmed that both of the deceased people were known to one another and an investigation was carried out by the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit to establish the circumstances of their deaths.

In a statement released this week to the WHT, their loved ones said: "The whole family is devastated at the loss of two much loved members of the family."

They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very sad time, which is why we have not named them or the deceased.








