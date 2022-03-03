News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Potters Bar teenager wanted following string of offences

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:13 PM March 3, 2022
Ernie Smith

Ernie Smith. - Credit: Herts police

A teenager from Potters Bar is wanted by police in connection with a string of offences – including burglary and assault.

Ernie Smith, 19, whose last known address is St John’s Close, Potters Bar, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including burglary, common assault, harassment, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He has links to and is known to frequent Borehamwood, Hatfield, and St Albans.

Anyone who sees Ernie, or has any information about his whereabouts, should call 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Potters Bar News
St Albans News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Google image of Robbery Bottom Lane on a cloudy and rainy day in Welwyn, hertfordshire

Couple who moved to Welwyn slam village life and 'tricky neighbours'

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Oakmere Primary School, Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Councillors agree to cut places at five Hertfordshire primary schools

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

St Albans Crown Court

Young driver, 22, jailed after Hatfield crash which seriously injured woman

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Zac Patterson, 28, of Iverson Road, Camden

St Albans Crown Court

Herts drug dealer, 28, from London jailed for more than seven years

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon