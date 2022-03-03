Potters Bar teenager wanted following string of offences

A teenager from Potters Bar is wanted by police in connection with a string of offences – including burglary and assault.

Ernie Smith, 19, whose last known address is St John’s Close, Potters Bar, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including burglary, common assault, harassment, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He has links to and is known to frequent Borehamwood, Hatfield, and St Albans.

Anyone who sees Ernie, or has any information about his whereabouts, should call 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.