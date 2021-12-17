News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Older woman assaulted in Lloyds Bank dies from injuries

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 5:00 PM December 17, 2021
Poster booths on Howardsgate

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old woman has sadly passed away after being assaulted. - Credit: Kevin Lines

An 82-year-old who was attacked in Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate last week has sadly passed away.

The victim became involved in an altercation with another customer in Lloyds' Welwyn Garden City branch on Monday, December 6, at 2.40pm.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries that have proved fatal. She died from her injuries yesterday, Thursday, December 16.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and the incident is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit.

A 24-year-old woman from Welwyn Garden City, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, remains bailed until January 5 2022.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, my thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends.

“I am still keen to hear from anybody else who saw what happened or has information that might help."

Get in touch by calling 101 or email Iain at iain.macpherson@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/95733/21.

