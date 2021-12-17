Older woman assaulted in Lloyds Bank dies from injuries
- Credit: Kevin Lines
An 82-year-old who was attacked in Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate last week has sadly passed away.
The victim became involved in an altercation with another customer in Lloyds' Welwyn Garden City branch on Monday, December 6, at 2.40pm.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries that have proved fatal. She died from her injuries yesterday, Thursday, December 16.
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and the incident is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit.
A 24-year-old woman from Welwyn Garden City, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, remains bailed until January 5 2022.
Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, my thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends.
“I am still keen to hear from anybody else who saw what happened or has information that might help."
Get in touch by calling 101 or email Iain at iain.macpherson@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/95733/21.
