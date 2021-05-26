Have you seen this wanted man?

Published: 11:22 AM May 26, 2021

Eddie Jewitt is believed to be in Hatfield. - Credit: Herts police

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Hatfield who is believed to still be in the area.

Eddie Jewitt, 28, whose last known address is in Talbot Road, is wanted for breach of a non-molestation order, harassment and stalking.

Officers believe he is still in the town, and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who sees Jewitt, or has any information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101, or report information online at herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference 41/37946/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.