Seven warrants were carried out during the operation. - Credit: PA

Six individuals have been charged and over £11,000 has been seized following drugs raids in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

'Significant' amounts of class A drugs (crack cocaine, heroin and amphetamine) were also found during the raids, which took place between Tuesday June 14 and Wednesday June 22.

The seven warrants were carried out as part of a joint operation between Hertfordshire Police and the Metropolitan Police, against county lines drug gangs.

Of those charged, 30-year-old Reece Haynes was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) and possession of class B drugs (cannabis).

The man from Stevenage appeared at Stevenage Magistrates Court on June 16, where he was released on conditional bail to appear before St Albans Crown Court on Monday July 18.

Jagdeep Singh of Veritys, Hatfield, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

The 28-year-old appeared before St Albans Magistrates Court on Wednesday June 15, where he was remanded in custody.

Abdullah Imam, 22, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

The man from Tourmaline Way, London, appeared at St Albans Magistrates Court on Wednesday June 15, and was released on conditional bail to appear before St Albans Crown Court on Monday July 18.

Abubakar Munye, 21, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

The Barnet-local appeared before St Albans Magistrates Court on Wednesday June 15, and was released on conditional bail to appear before St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday July 18.

Mohammed Hussain of Oak Grove, Hatfield, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A (crack cocaine, heroin and amphetamine).

The 28-year-old appeared before Stevenage Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, June 23) and was remanded into custody.

Lastly, a 17-year-old boy from Uxbridge was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine) and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis).

He appeared at Stevenage Magistrates Court on Thursday June 16, where he was remanded into youth custody.

Detective inspector Sarah Corr said: “This latest operation is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs operating in the county.

"These arrests will have a significant impact on the supply of drugs and associated crime in the Welwyn Hatfield area.

“We take a very proactive approach, working with our partners in other forces and national agencies to make it difficult for these gangs to operate in our towns, identifying new gangs and targeting them early before they get a foothold and serious offences can occur.

"These gangs will target the young and vulnerable, so we are also aiming to raise awareness among young people, parents, teachers and other members of the community to help protect the vulnerable and prevent them from getting involved in gang activity.”

Anyone with information about drug-related crime is asked to report it online, or by calling non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.