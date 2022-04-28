Drug dealer ran cottage industry from Welwyn Garden City flat

A Welwyn Garden City drug dealer who ran a “cottage industry” from his flat has been jailed for three years.

Lee Moran, 38, was in a car in the town on February 16 this year when he was stopped by police. He gave a false name and said white powder they found was creatine, used by body-builders.

But prosecutor Stefan Weidmann said he was subsequently identified and the 39 grams of powder was found to be amphetamine. There was also crack cocaine in his car.

During a search of his home the police discovered 76 grams of cocaine, mostly in powder form. The total value of the cocaine was between £2,750 and £3,630.

At St Albans Crown Court, Mr Weidmann said: “It was the model of a drug dealer’s address. There was a tick list in a diary, a blow torch behind the door, which could be barricaded from the inside. There was body armour under a bed, £645 cash, a bulking agent and two sets of scales.”

Moran of Osborn House, Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent, possessing a Class B drug and possessing criminal property.

Defending, James Caldwell said: “He was buying one ounce amounts from a local dealer at a market rate. He would split it up and sell it on.

“It was his own cottage industry. There was no involvement of anyone else like runners.”

He said Moran became involved in drugs when he lost his job as a heating engineer during the pandemic. He became addicted to amphetamine, but since being remanded has rid himself of the drug.

Jailing him, Recorder David Mayall said: “On 16th February this year you were stopped in your car. Your home was searched and you were in possession of a large quantity of cocaine.

“It was quite clear you had been dealing drugs as shown by your diaries. I accept it was your own operation - you did not involve any runners.”

The drugs, paraphernalia and the body armour are to be forfeited and destroyed.