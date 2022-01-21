County Lines supplier sentenced to four years in prison

A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar.

Ben Douglas, 24, from Potters Bar, joined a County Lines operation in September 2020 after he was released from a prison in Bedford.

The line used people with drug addictions to supply drugs across the two towns. An undercover police officer made 10 test purchases from several runners between September and November 2020 to catch the criminals.

Ben was not involved in supplying the officer directly but he restocked runners with Class A drugs.

He appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on January 20, having pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He had three convictions for six offences.