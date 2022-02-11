Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks
- Credit: Archant
Drivers are being warned to be vigilant after a series of coordinated scams in multi-storey car parks left victims without their bank cards.
Over the last couple of days, on four separate occasions, drivers at the Hunters Bridge car park in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield's multi-storey car park have been approached by men telling them that their card has been taken by the pay and display machine.
They have also pretended to be parking attendants and offered to help the victim use the machine.
The men have subsequently run off with the customer’s credit cards.
The incidents have been reported to the police and CCTV footage from WHBC car parks passed to them for review.
A spokesperson from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: "When using our car park pay and display machines, please be protective of your payment cards and keep an eye out for anyone approaching you when you are using the machines.
"The council’s pay and display machines cannot swallow payment cards as cards can only be inserted part of the way. Council staff will never ask for somebody's card to help make a payment.
"Customers are also reminded that they can pay parking charges by phone.
"We will be increasing Street Warden patrols in our car parks and temporary notices will be displayed at pay machines reminding drivers to be vigilant when using payment cards."