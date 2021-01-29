News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Driver caught speeding on A1(M) said they were 'challenged to hold their breath'

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:02 PM January 29, 2021    Updated: 4:15 PM January 29, 2021
A driver was caught on the A1(M) speeding

A driver was caught on the Hatfield Tunnel on the A1(M) speeding - Credit: Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit

A driver has been warned after they were doing nearly 100 miles per hour through the Hatfield Tunnel that they did not have a valid excuse. 

Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "96mph through the Hatfield Tunnel because you've been challenged to hold your breath!

"Next time do it in the passenger seat whilst someone else drives at the limit, much more of a challenge."

You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fine issued to funeral director after ‘clear and blatant breach’ of...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire County Council

Upgrades to key shopping street will leave town 'well-placed' for future

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Icy weather continues to suspend bin collections

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Police attend funeral as residents voice concerns about 'social distancing'

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon