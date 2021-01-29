Driver caught speeding on A1(M) said they were 'challenged to hold their breath'

Published: 4:02 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM January 29, 2021

A driver was caught on the Hatfield Tunnel on the A1(M) speeding - Credit: Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit

A driver has been warned after they were doing nearly 100 miles per hour through the Hatfield Tunnel that they did not have a valid excuse.

Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "96mph through the Hatfield Tunnel because you've been challenged to hold your breath!

"Next time do it in the passenger seat whilst someone else drives at the limit, much more of a challenge."