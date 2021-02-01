News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Driver caught at 99mph on A1(M) during icy conditions

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 11:49 AM February 1, 2021   
Police Car, police dogs

A driver was reportedly driving close to 100 mph near Welwyn - Credit: Matt Powell

A driver near Welwyn was pulled over yesterday after speeding at nearly 100mph in precarious road conditions.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit tweeted out about the incident.

They said: "The roads are very icy [yesterday], with numerous crashes already reported. However, this driver decided 99mph was an acceptable speed given the conditions and icy road surface.

"[Traffic Offence Report] issued, advice given, driver reported for court."

And added: "The A1(M) had been gritted, but that doesn't automatically mean a road is safe, you need to drive safely to the conditions, which means you don't always have to drive up to 70mph and certainly not over it."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hertfordshire County Council

Upgrades to key shopping street will leave town 'well-placed' for future

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Three taken to hospital following 'head-on' collision

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Icy weather continues to suspend bin collections

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Residents petition against proposed hostel for ‘people with low needs’

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon