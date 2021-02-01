Driver caught at 99mph on A1(M) during icy conditions

Published: 11:49 AM February 1, 2021

A driver near Welwyn was pulled over yesterday after speeding at nearly 100mph in precarious road conditions.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit tweeted out about the incident.

They said: "The roads are very icy [yesterday], with numerous crashes already reported. However, this driver decided 99mph was an acceptable speed given the conditions and icy road surface.

"[Traffic Offence Report] issued, advice given, driver reported for court."

And added: "The A1(M) had been gritted, but that doesn't automatically mean a road is safe, you need to drive safely to the conditions, which means you don't always have to drive up to 70mph and certainly not over it."