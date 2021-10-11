Lorry driver arrested after collision leaves 90-year-old woman with serious injuries

Published: 11:31 AM October 11, 2021

A man has been arrested and a 90-year-old woman left with serious injuries following a collision with a lorry in Potters Bar.

Just before 12pm on Friday, the woman, who was a pedestrian, and a lorry were involved in the incident in Mutton Lane.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service, and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and driving without due care and attention. He remains in police custody at this time.

Sgt Nicholas Kane, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it or immediately after, to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you were driving in Mutton Lane around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle.

“Please check your footage as soon as you can, and get in touch if you have captured something that may assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Kane directly via email at nicholas.kane@herts.police.uk.

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference Op Octile.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.