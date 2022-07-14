Former Forum nightclub DJ accused of sexual misconduct

DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct with an underage girl. - Credit: Archant

Herts Uni students union has said it is shocked by the news that top DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sex with a 14-year-old.

The DJ was a regular performer at The Forum in Hatfield - but has not appeared there for five years.

A joint investigation by the BBC and The Guardian has uncovered numerous claims of sexual misconduct by the former Radio 1 DJ between 1990 and 2020, including underage sex with girl aged just 14.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Students' Union said: "We have been shocked to read today's allegations. Tim Westwood has been a guest DJ at The Forum nightclub in the past and was last booked in 2017.

"The wellbeing and safety of our students is our main priority and we would urge anyone affected by this news to please contact the Dean of Students Office or use the Speak Out Reporting system to report anonymously or seek advice from an advisor."

