'Vicious and savage' murderer sentenced for killing neighbour over garden fence argument
- Credit: Herts police
A Welwyn Garden City woman has been sentenced today to 21 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering her 64-year-old neighbour, Louise Lotz .
Louise, a former councillor, sustained fatal head injuries outside her home in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, on August 24 2019.
On Thursday February 20 2020, a jury at St Albans Crown Court found 41-year-old Debby Foxwell, also of Fordwich Road, guilty of her murder at the tragic climax of a bitter neighbourhood feud.
The jury heard how over the course of many years, the two women had grown to develop a deep dislike and distrust of one another.
On the day of the murder, the women had been in an argument about a garden fence. The court heard that later that evening, Foxwell used a mobile phone to record Louise in her garden. When Louise realised, she grabbed the phone.
Foxwell then forced access to her neighbour’s home, armed with a garden spade, and chased Louise outside.
At this point, witnesses who had heard a commotion, saw Foxwell use the spade to repeatedly strike Louise on the head.
Police and the ambulance service were called but sadly, Louise was pronounced dead at the scene.
Passing the sentence to Foxwell today, the judge described the murder as ‘vicious and savage, carried out in wild anger’.
Most Read
- 1 Doctor to be struck off medical register after over 100 indecent images of children found
- 2 Funeral fundraiser raises thousands in a day for mother-of-three who died
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill
- 4 10,000 households in Herts will be asked to do COVID test due to new South African variant
- 5 'Vicious and savage' murderer sentenced for killing neighbour over garden fence argument
- 6 Door-to-door testing rolled out as South African COVID-19 variant found in Herts
- 7 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman
- 8 Charity group shuts up shop with last donation of £7,500 funding schools needing laptops
- 9 COVID-19: Funeral director opens up about challenges and turning people away from a funeral
- 10 Driver caught at 99mph on A1(M) during icy conditions
Detective inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I hope that Debby Foxwell will now reflect on the horrific crime she committed and the pain she has put Louise’s loved ones through.”
“My thoughts are with Louise’s family and friends at what continues to be a difficult time. While nothing will make up for their loss, I hope that this sentence helps to give them some closure.”
In a statement, Louise’s family said: “Louise was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. Her death has come as a shock to us all, we will miss her dearly.
“We are still trying to come to terms with this tragic loss and the circumstances surrounding it, we ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”