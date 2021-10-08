Paedophile jailed for historic child sex offences

Published: 2:56 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM October 8, 2021

A paedophile from Welwyn has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to historic child sex offences.

David Suter, 74, of Glebe Road, appeared before St Albans Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The court heard the abuse took place in the Welwyn area between 2004 and 2008, with Suter offering money to the victim in exchange for her carrying out sexual acts.

“The victim – who is now aged in her 30s – was vulnerable due to her difficult upbringing, and the abuse she suffered at Suter’s hands caused her mental wellbeing to suffer,” said Det Con Liz McGrath, from Hertfordshire Historic Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

“It wasn’t until 2019 that she felt able to disclose to police the details of what had happened to her. Suter was subsequently arrested and in January 2021, he was charged.

“The victim has shown incredible bravery and determination throughout the investigation and judicial process, which has been distressing for her. I hope she can find some peace and begin to move forward with her life now she has seen Suter have to answer to what he did.”

Suter must now abide by the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 20 years, and he will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org.