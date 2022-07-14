Domestic abuser who left victim ‘fearing for her life’ jailed

Daniel Richards pleaded guilty to five counts of actual bodily harm between July and September 2021. - Credit: Herts police

A domestic abuser from Welwyn Garden City who left his victim ‘fearing for her life’ has been jailed for five years.

Daniel Richards, 31, of Ludwick Way, pleaded guilty to five counts of actual bodily harm between July and September 2021, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison.

He received an additional year for coercive and controlling behaviour in September 2021, and was also sentenced for two counts of assault by beating between July and August 2021, for which he was sentenced to a total of seven months running concurrently.

St Albans Crown Court heard how Richards had taken his new partner’s money, leaving her unable to pay her rent or buy food for herself or her child.

“This was a relatively new relationship which left the victim in constant fear for her life,” said Det Sgt Jenny Stredwick-Henry from the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit.

“He would regularly physically assault her and on one occasion, punched her in the ribs and threatened to kill her if she left him.

"He started to control every aspect of her life and prevented her from seeing her family and friends.

“She went from being an outgoing young woman to one who was timid, and frightened.

"Thankfully, she was courageous enough to confide in a friend and we were then able to intervene, working with other agencies, which included vital support from an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor.”

“We are really pleased he received a substantial sentence as he poses a danger to women. This will now give the victim an opportunity to rebuild her life.”

Once Richards is released from prison, he will be given an indefinite restraining order.

Anyone who has any concerns about domestic abuse can contact the Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor service on 0300 790 6772.

In an emergency, always call 999. If you are afraid or unable to speak, call 999 from a mobile and press 5, 5.